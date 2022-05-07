Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Visit The Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most prominent couples of the Tamil film industry. Recently, Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released in theatres. The film stars Nayanthara and has become a big hit. Therefore, Vignesh and Nayanthara decided to pay their obeisance to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Vignesh Shivan, who directed the film, shared an adorable picture on Instagram of himself and Nayanthara from their temple visit. In the picture, Vignesh can be seen holding Nayanthara’s hands and posing in front of Tirumala temple in ethnic attire.

“#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings, love & support!All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! #Prayers & hard work”, Vignesh wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh and Nayanthara had visited the temple in April also to seek blessings for their film’s success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a guy who falls in love with two women named Kanmani and Kathija at the same time. In the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara are playing the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively.

There are reports that the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh are all set to tie the knot on June 9 at the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.