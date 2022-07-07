Nayanthara Buys A House Worth Rs 26 Crore? Here Are The Details

Nayanthara got married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in June. Reportedly, the newlywed couple is all set to shift to their new house. If reports are to go by, then Nayanthara has bought two houses in Chennai and her neighbour is non-other than Rajinikanth.

While these reports have been creating news for a while now, a new development has created a stir on social media. Reports suggest that Nayanthara has bought two houses worth Rs 26 crore each.

The Jawan actress is also spending a whopping amount on the interior of the houses. The luxurious house has a swimming pool, a theatre and a gymnasium. Reportedly, the house has been built at a scale of around 16 thousand 500 square feet. As per the report, the bathroom, in itself, has been constructed in an area of 1500 square feet.

Nayanthara is gifting the houses to her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, suggest reports.

After dating each other for years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022. It was a close-knit ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Nayanthara’s mother was also not able to attend the wedding due to health issues.

For their honeymoon, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan went to Kerala and also met the actress’ mother. After spending quality time with each other in Kerala, the two returned and have now resumed work.

A few days back, Nayanthara was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan. The film has created a lot of buzz and for all the right reasons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.