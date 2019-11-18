Nayanthara Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in New York

Actress Nayanthara seems to be having the best time of her life. The South actress, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, is celebrating her 35th birthday with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in New York City.

Shivan took to Instagram to share a wish for his lady love in style. He wrote, "This Sky & her smile — surreal!! Bringing in her birthday in #newyorkcity #nayanthara #love… This city is so so so beautiful! #freezing#nofilter #newyork #brooklynbridge #birthdaygirl #birthday #eve"

In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen looking at each other as they twin in white with the Brooklyn Bridge in the backdrop. Nayanthara shared the same picture on her Instagram.

The couple, who is in NYC to celebrate Nayanthara's birthday, also met Boney and Khushi Kapoor. On Saturday, Shivan and her lady love shared the pictures from a dinner celebrating Nayanthara's birthday eve. He captioned it, "Pleasant dinner moments @taodowntown #newyork #manhattan @khushikapoor_official #boneykapoor #nayanthara #taodowntownnyc #taodowntown #newyorkcity"

There has been no doubt about the budding romance between this director-actress pair. Any picture shared by the couple takes the internet by storm. The lovebirds are one of the most loved pairs in South.

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Netrikann. The movie is being directed by Milind Rau. Recently, there was also an announcement of Nayanthara signing a film titled Mookuthi Amman. RJ Balaji will be directing the movie.

