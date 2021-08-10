Nayanthara Confirms Engagement with Vignesh Shivan on TV Talk Show

Actress Nayanthara has confirmed her engagement with long-time boyfriend and director Vignesh Shivan on a television talk show. In promo shared by Vijay Television’s Twitter handle, Nayanthara can be seen confirming to the talk show host Dhivayadarshini aka DD that the ring she is wearing is an engagement ring. Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan while working for the 2015 Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan under his direction.

Earlier, Vignesh’s post on social media had left his fans wondering if he is engaged to Nayanthara. In the picture, one can see Nayanthara flaunting a ring as she has put her hand on his chest. The artistically captured photo does not show the faces of the lovers, but has instead focused on the cozy moment. He captioned the post in Tamil and has also included love and heart emojis. Many fans asked the much in love couple if they have gotten engaged, while some enquired about their wedding plans. A bunch of people took the opportunity to shower all their love on the couple. They liberally dropped heart emojis, fire emojis, kiss emojis among others as their comments.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Vignesh’s much awaited film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars his lady love has started. The movie will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The upcoming Tamil film is a triangular romantic movie.

