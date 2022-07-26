Nayanthara Fans Furious Following Karan Johar's 'Not in My List' Remark

The latest episode of the popular chat show Koffee with Karan featured South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. During the episode, Karan Johar asked Samantha who she thought was the biggest female actor in the South. To this, Samantha took Nayanthara’s name and added, “Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara.” The two were seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Nayanthara’s name, Karan Johar responded and said, “Well, not in my list,” referring to a list by Ormax Media, which listed Samantha as the number one female actor in the country.

This statement of Karan Johar has left Nayanthara’s fans furious. Fans felt that Karan Johar disregarded Nayanthara. Many also pointed out that Karan Johar’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor is the official Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila.

One social media user wrote, “The way Karan Johar disrespected Nayanthara breaks my heart. I mean how can someone be this cocky and disrespectful towards such an actor… Never liked him.. but now, he’s seriously a waste of material and nothing else.”

Another one wrote, “Because your list doesn’t deserve her sirrrr! she is Lady superstar FYI, she is Great actress, and not like your fav list! Better know about her well and speak Karan Johar! Thank you, Samantha.”

During the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also talked about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. When Karan Johar referred to Naga Chaitanya as her husband, Samantha quickly corrected him and said, “ex-husband.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya and in October 2021, they ended their marriage and announced it on social media.

On the other hand, Nayanthara recently got married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan after dating him for many years. The two got married in a grand ceremony and went to Kerala for a honeymoon.

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently shooting for Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

