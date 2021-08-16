Nayanthara Flaunts Her Engagement Ring, See Pic

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her beau, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, have been dating for nearly six years. Nayanthara recently appeared on a regional chat show, during which she discussed about the ring on her finger and confirmed her engagement. Nayanthara was asked about the ring in a trailer for Dhivayadarshini aka DD's television chat show, and she answered, "This is an engagement ring," while giving a beaming smile. The host also inquired about what she likes about director Vignesh Shivan. "Everything," the actress said.

In thechat show, the lovely actress spoke freely for the first time in public about her personal life and her relationship with Vignesh.Nayanthara also discussed her marriage to the director. She stated that they are a very private couple, therefore, they didn't want a big ceremony. She added whenever they'll decide to marry, they’ll surely notify their followers. Their engagement ceremony took place in presence of the immediate family members. The date for the wedding is yet to be settled, she informed.

Earlier in March, Vignesh posted a photo on Instagram that fuelled engagement rumours. The actress' hand was seen lying on Shivan's chest in the post. A gold band in her ring finger can be seen clearly, while the caption read,"Viralodu uyir kooda korthu…." with a bundle of hearts. The phrase approximately translates to "tied my lifeline to my fingers."

The couple has been dating since 2015. Their social media accounts are full of adorable pictures of them together. Cupid struck them when they met on the sets of Naanum Rowdydhaan. Rumours about their wedding circulated from time to time, but none of them has ever revealed their plans.

On the work front, the duo has collaborated for the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The lead actors in the film are Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, filming has been halted. On the other hand, Nayanthara's has few more upcoming projects in her kitty, which include Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman,Annaatthe,and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

