Nayanthara Gets Rid of her 'Prabhu' Tattoo, Changes it to 'Positivity'

Nayanthara Gets Rid of her 'Prabhu' Tattoo, Changes it to 'Positivity'

South actress Nayanthara, who dated Prabhudeva for four years, has modified the tattoo dedicated to him on her arm.

  Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
South actress Nayanthara has gotten rid of her tattoo that said 'Prabhu', dedicated to her ex-flame Prabhudeva. The actress, who appears in both Tamil and Telugu films, has modified her tattoo to 'positivity'.

The 'lady Thalaiva' is currently in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan. She made their relationship official recently and even went on to express love for him while collecting her award at a show. Speculation that she would get rid of the tattoo began soon after they started dating.

Nayanthara dated the actor-choreographer-director for four years. She got herself a tattoo of his name 'Prabhu' with P in English and the rest of the tattoo in Tamil.

After their relationship ended, Nayanthara had decided to let her tattoo be. But she has been recently seen flaunting a modified version of it. After all these years of dating Vignesh, Nayanthara may have finally gotten her 'Prabhu' tattoo modified.

The new version can be seen in one of the pictures posted by Vignesh on Instagram, which was posted last year but has been doing the rounds of the internet recently.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in feature in Milind Rau's Netrikann, RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

