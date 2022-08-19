Nayanthara Leans on Vignesh Shivan, Holds His Hand as They Pose on the Streets of Spain, See Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Spain vacation photos are all over social media and we are not complaining! The latter who is an avid social media user keeps updating his fans and followers with photos from his trip with his actress-wife. The latest set of photos sees the two striking several romantic poses on the streets of Spain. Dressed in a white tank top paired with white shorts and denim jacket, Nayanthara can be seen leaning on her husband in the first two photos. Vignesh can be seen wearing a striped shirt with pants. In another photo, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand. The last photo sees them striking a dance pose.

Sharing the post, Vignesh wrote, “Love ❤️ Life ❤️😇Some lovely pictures from the super talented Spanish Photographer @kelmib 😍❤️.”

Take a look at his post:

Their fans couldn’t stop gushing over their romantic snaps and took to the comment section to shower love on them. One fan called them ‘couple goals’ whereas another fan left a couple of heart-shaped emojis. Another user wrote, “Please upload more pics of Our thalaivi🎉🎉.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The couple’s wedding documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale will be out on Netflix soon. The documentary will focus on Nayanthara’s journey in the film industry and provide an intimate look at her wedding. The much-awaited documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated for a 2023 release. Apart from that, she has several films lined up including Gold, Iraivan, Godfather, Connect, and Lady Superstar 75.

