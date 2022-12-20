Nayanthara Mobbed, Runs Away From Cameras With Vignesh Shivan At Connect Screening; Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their first appearance as new parents in Chennai, at the special screening of the actress’s upcoming film Connect. The horror-thriller film is set to release this weekend and ahead of the release, the couple joined fans and media for a special preview. However, at the venue, the couple was mobbed.

In a video that surfaced online, the lady superstar was seen wearing a chic brown outfit while Vignesh was seen in a comfy pair of jeans and a yellow shirt. The couple had all eyes on them when they entered the theatre for the screening. Soon, Nayanthara was surrounded by cameras. Fortunately, Nayanthara managed to make an escape from the mob and find a safer spot in the room.

Despite the frenzy, Nayanthara had a big smile on her face. Check out the video:

#Connect - It's a complete show by LADY SUPERSTAR NAYANTHARA , brilliant screenplay and a good movie to experience it in big screens !CONNECT FROM DECEMBER 22 In your @vasutheatre @VigneshShivN @Rowdy_Pictures pic.twitter.com/v19NzOzvcF— Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) December 19, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s production house Rowdy Pictures also shared pictures from the event. “#Connect SPECIAL PREMIERE Lady Superstar #Nayanthara is all smiles with her entry here!" read their caption.

The trailer of Connect was released earlier this month and presented Nayanthara in a never-before-seen avatar. The much-anticipated film has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is all set for its theatrical release on December 22.

The top-notch cinematography by Manikantan Krishnamacharya and the captivating background score by music composer Prithvi Chandrasekhar have made Connect’s trailer an out-and-out spine-chilling experience. From the trailer, it is clear that it has redefined the horror genre in Tollywood.

The makers have promised the audience to give a 90-minute break-free horror fest. Interestingly, this is the first time in Tamil cinema that the film will be running at the theatre without an interval.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh also made headlines after they welcomed their children, twin sons, via surrogacy. They shared the news along with the first pictures a couple of months ago.

