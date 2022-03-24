Nayanthara, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Gold’s Trailer Gets 5 Million Views in 24 Hours

Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, is nearing completion. The film, billed as a comical thriller, marks the return of Alphonse Puthren, the Premam filmmaker, after a seven-year break. The teaser for Gold was released on March 22, and it has gotten a lot of attention. Fans are ecstatic about the new film as evidenced by the number of people who have watched the trailer.

The teaser for Alphonse Puthren’s directorial film has surpassed 5 million YouTube views, the first Malayalam film to do so in less than 24 hours. The video accomplished the feat in just 20 hours.

Prithviraj shared the momentous news on social media. The lead actor couldn’t hide his joy as his film broke records on the streaming service within hours. He tweeted the film’s poster, which highlighted the number of views on the trailer and says, “trending #1 on YouTube." “Thank you for the love!" he said in the post.

The 2.33-minute trailer for the Alphonse Puthren film begins with a scenario in which the main character Prithviraj Sukumaran confronts three men attempting to flee in a jeep. Prithviraj beats up the boys after a protracted build-up sequence reminiscent of Nivin Pauly’s classic third entry in Premam. Nayanthara is subsequently presented, eating popcorn and winking at the audience.

The exciting background soundtrack and build-up sequence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran reveal that Alphonse Puthren’s Gold will be yet another trademark film. The official trailer suggests that an out-and-out fun picture awaits Malayalam cinema lovers, who have been impatiently awaiting the renowned filmmaker’s return.

Gold is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions as well as Magic Frames, while the music and original soundtrack are created by Rajesh Murugesan.

