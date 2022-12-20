Nayanthara Promotes Her Next Titled Connect With Husband Vignesh Shivan

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, who is also a popular filmmaker, are now enjoying their life as parents. The adorable couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, through surrogacy in October, this year. Nayanthara recently attended the premiere of her upcoming horror thriller Connect in Chennai, along with the project’s producer, Vignesh Shivan.

At the Connect premiere event, the star couple was all smiles as they greeted fans and media representatives. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also seen interacting with their fans and taking photos. The lady superstar looked ethereal in a mauve turtleneck top and a floral skirt. Nayanthara finished off her look with a curly hairstyle and dewy makeup.

The director also tweeted a motion poster and wrote, “Just two days to go for #Connect - the terrifying horror thriller is off to fantastic reports from the premiere yesterday. Connect From Dec 22 in theatres!”

The official trailer of Connect was released recently and received an excellent response from both the audiences and film industry members. The trailer, which depicted a mother’s struggle to save her daughter from an evil spirit during a lockdown, has completely raised expectations for the Aswin Saravanan-directed film.

Nayanthara plays the central character Susan in Connect, her second collaboration with director Ashwin Saravanan following the 2015 film Maya. Anupam Kher, a senior Bollywood actor, plays a pivotal role in the film, which also stars Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Haniya Nafisa, and others. The film is produced by Vignesh Shivan, under his home banner Rowdy Pictures.

