Nayanthara Resumes Shooting for Her Big Diwali Release Bigil

Nayanthara, who is all geared up to star in Vijay's upcoming film Bigil, has resumed shooting for this movie. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the movie will witness Nayanthara as a physiotherapy student. The scenes which are scheduled to be filmed in college will take place in a private campus in Chennai.

Previously, a picture of the actress wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers from the set of this film broke the internet, ever since than fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming updates.

Meanwhile, superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the role of a football coach. Besides featuring Nayanthara and Vijay, the AGS Entertainment produced movie will also star noted actors like Kathir, Indhuja, Daniel Balaji, Jackie Shroff, Rebba Monica, Varsha, Amritha, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and Anandaraj. Along with them, the movie will witness the music direction by academy award winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by 'Mersal' fame KG Vishnu.

Besides her big Diwali release, Nayanthara will be next seen in Dhyaan Sreenvisan's Love Action Drama. Recently, the second poster of this film left her loyal fans fuming as the poster did not feature the gorgeous actress. Meanwhile Vijay was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Sarkar. Further, Atlee Kumar's Bigil is all set to hit theaters on 27 October 2019.

