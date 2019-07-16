Nayanthara Resumes Shooting for Her Big Diwali Release Bigil
Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the movie will witness Nayanthara as a physiotherapy student. The scenes which are scheduled to be filmed in college will take place in a private campus in Chennai.
Actress Nayanthara.
Nayanthara, who is all geared up to star in Vijay's upcoming film Bigil, has resumed shooting for this movie. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the movie will witness Nayanthara as a physiotherapy student. The scenes which are scheduled to be filmed in college will take place in a private campus in Chennai.
Previously, a picture of the actress wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers from the set of this film broke the internet, ever since than fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming updates.
Meanwhile, superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the role of a football coach. Besides featuring Nayanthara and Vijay, the AGS Entertainment produced movie will also star noted actors like Kathir, Indhuja, Daniel Balaji, Jackie Shroff, Rebba Monica, Varsha, Amritha, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and Anandaraj. Along with them, the movie will witness the music direction by academy award winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by 'Mersal' fame KG Vishnu.
Besides her big Diwali release, Nayanthara will be next seen in Dhyaan Sreenvisan's Love Action Drama. Recently, the second poster of this film left her loyal fans fuming as the poster did not feature the gorgeous actress. Meanwhile Vijay was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Sarkar. Further, Atlee Kumar's Bigil is all set to hit theaters on 27 October 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
- Prabhas' Saaho to Feature the Most Expensive Stunt Ever Filmed in an Indian Movie
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Here is How Much a New Xiaomi Mi TV With Android TV And PatchWall Will Cost You
- Deserve a Chance in Indian Team, ‘A’ Series Performance Would Count: Iyer