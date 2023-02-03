Lady Superstar of South cinema, Nayanthara is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The Kathavakalu Rendu Kadhaal actress enjoys a huge following on social media, and she often posts glimpses of her personal and professional life to keep her fans updated. Her fans too leave no stone unturned to shower love on their favourite actress. Recently, she exposed the ugly truth of the casting couch in the South film industry. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a ‘favour’ but she rejected it boldly. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a ‘favour’ but she rejected it boldly.

Nayanthara made the revelation in a recent media interaction. The actress who is currently on a small break from acting and spending some quality time with her twin sons reportedly offered a pivotal role in a film in exchange of some “favours”.

Nayanthara bravely rejected the offer immediately and said that she believed only in her skills, says the report. While speaking in the interview, the actress said that she was expected to perform few “favours”, in order to play an important role in a film. Nayanthara was praised for her brave choice.

There is no doubt that Nayanthara established herself in the South film industry owing to her talent and skills. However, this is not the first time any actor has opened up on his or her casting couch experience. Several have come forward to unveil the curtain of the dark truth of the entertainment industry. Earlier, actress Anushka stood up against such influences and solely believed in her acting based skills.

Nayanthara started her career at a very young age. After acting in Ayya which was released in the year 2005, Nayanthara got the opportunity to pair with Superstar Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi. The actress, further paired with several heroes and took a break from film industry after finding herself amidst a number of controversies. However, she gave her comeback through Raja Rani and started her second innings only to gain the tag of Lady Super star.

She was the only South Indian female actor to have made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 list, with her total earnings credited at Rs 15.17 crores. She is currently committed to half a dozen of projects and also involved in distributing/producing films with her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Talking about her personal life, Nayanthara tied the knot with her long-time beau and famous director Vignesh Shivan in 2022. Later, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. Currently, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Jawan which is helmed by Atlee Kumar. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather. She will next appear in the Tamil movie Iraivan. Moreover, she is also set to feature in two untitled movies whose working titles are Lady Superstar 75 and NT-81.

