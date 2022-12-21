Nayanthara Slams Those Who Think Women Can't Work After Marraige, Says It's 'Not an Interval Point'

Nayanthara opened up about her wedding with Vignesh Shivan and embracing motherhood for the first time in a new interview. The actress, who will be seen in Connect this weekend, was speaking about her life post-marriage when she slammed those who have the perception that women can’t work after they’ve tied the knot. The actress said the there shouldn’t be rules for women.

Speaking with Dhivyadarshini aka DD, Nayanthara said, “Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it’s wrong. Why is it a topic that women can’t work after marriage? Men go to the office the next day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you want to achieve more. I saw that mindset in all the women I have met so far. Nothing has changed for me."

“It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can’t you celebrate it?" she added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. The couple got hitched in the presence of close friends and family members back in June and four months later also announced the birth of their twin babies via surrogacy.

The couple celebrated their first Diwali as parents in October and shared adorable photos of Nayanthara and their twins as they wished their fans a Happy Diwali. In the posts, the couple is seen holding their twins in their arms while sending Diwali greetings to their loved ones.

Nayanthara also had a busy year on the work front. She was seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, O2, Godfather, Gold and Connect. In 2023, she will be seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

