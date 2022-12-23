Nayanthara-starrer Horror Film Connect Fails To Engage Its Audience

South superstar Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker-producer Vignesh Shivan, recently released their much-awaited film Connect. The movie, which was released on December 22, opened to mixed reviews. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Connect is Ashwin and Nayanthara’s second project together. Prithvi Chandrasekhar composed the background music for the film. The movie is also Anupam Kher’s long-overdue return to Tamil cinema.

The story revolves around a doctor’s family, sent in the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown. A doctor named Vinay dies due to Corona. His wife and daughter also get infected with the virus and isolate themselves at home. The daughter then seeks to communicate with her deceased father’s ghost. But instead, she invites the spirit of an evil demon. The question in Connect is whether Nayanthara manages to save her daughter from the clutches of the evil spirit or not.

There are few scenes in the film that can frighten the viewers. But the other scenes do not have much impact or excitement. The story takes place in the confines of a house with four rooms because it takes place during the lockdown.

The music and background score of Connect has received a lot of praise, as it is unquestionably frightful. The composers indeed did a great job at it. You can appreciate the sound mix that sets up the horror ambience in the film very well. The movie was made on a small budget.

Before this too, Nayanthara starred in a horror movie Maya, which too was directed by Ashwin. The film’s unique screenplay impressed the audience. But Connect has failed to make the same impact. Even though the movie is only 99 minutes long, more engaging scenes would have made it a worthy watch.

Nayanthara, Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher delivered good performances in the film. Similarly, the technical artists’ contribution to the film is also praise-worthy. But more thought could have been given to the screenplay.

