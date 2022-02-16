Nayanthara Surprises Beau Vignesh Shivan on Valentine’s Day ‘Just Like The First Time’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are among the most celebrated couples of South Indian cinema. They never miss an opportunity to express their affection for one another. Normally, men surprise their lady love on Valentine’s Day; but, on February 14, Nayanthara took up the role and surprised her beau Vignesh with a late-night visit.

From late-night surprises to indulging in some sweet PDA, the duo did it all and had a great time. Vignesh Shivan posted a video of his ladylove Nayanthara presenting him a bouquet, exactly like she did the first time she met him.

Nayanthara met him late at night, and the way he landed a sweet kiss on her forehead after a hug was all things adorable. Shivan wrote in the video, “When she comes and gives you flowers. Just like the first time. It surely is a Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Vignesh also shared a few pictures of them on his IG feed. Sharing the photos, he penned a lovely note for all the “lovely people.” He wished everyone a happy Valentine’s Day. “It’s love, that completes this life. Hence, have time & interest to be in love and to be loved,” caption read further.

In 2015, the pair met while filming for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell in love. The couple made their relationship public after Nayanthara confirmed her engagement to the filmmaker on a talk show.

On the professional front, Vignesh is excited about the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi will make appearances in the film. As per the posters, it appears to be a light-hearted flick. This is Anirudh Ravichander’s 25th film as a music composer.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, billed as a love comedy, was originally set to be released around Christmas. However, owing to post-production delays, the makers were forced to reschedule the release. The film is now slated to hit theatres on April 28.

