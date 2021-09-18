Nayanthara Surprises Beau Vignesh Shivan with Romantic Birthday Bash, See Photos

Actress Nayanthara made her beau Vignesh Shivan’s 36th birthday extra special by planning a romantic celebration for the director. In pictures shared by the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan n director, Nayanthara and he can be seen cutting the cake against a red backdrop filled with different kinds of flowers. The photos showed as many as four cakes laid out in front of them, as the couple posed romantically for pictures.

Sharing the photos Vignesh thanked his ‘Thangamey’ for making the special arrangements for him. He also took the opportunity to promote an upcoming song.

“Thank you #Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life!!! Thank you ☺️ dearest friends for your love n blessings as always. #TwoTwoTwo song coming 2 you in a short while from now," Vignesh post read.

Nayanthara, one of the most popular actresses in Tamil cinema, and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are among the most-loved couples in the industry. Fans are always speculating about a possible wedding date. It was reported some time ago that the pair is engaged and would tie the knot soon.

The actress herself is not on Instagram, but Vignesh keeps fans upated on their life through his posts. The two have collaborated on a number of films. Nayanthara will be seen next in Vignesh’s film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

