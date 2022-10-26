Nayanthara Surrogacy: Hospital May Have Breached Rules, Probe Report Soon

As soon as Tamil actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan announced their twin kids through surrogacy, they almost instantly came under the scanner of the Tamil Nadu government, which suspected that surrogacy laws were flouted.

The couple became parents of twin babies recently and they made an official announcement regarding their parenthood on October 9. A four-member panel was constituted to investigate the process involved in the surrogacy and now sources are saying that the hospital indeed did breach norms.

According to sources, the panel found the administration guilty of violating surrogacy regulations after asking the private hospital’s doctors for an explanation. The report for the same has not yet been made public yet and Tamil Nadu health minister MA Subramanian has said the probe report will be released later on Wednesday, October 26.

Subramanian, who met the media on Tuesday at Kilpakkam Government Hospital in Chennai, said that the report of the inquiry committee would be made public on Wednesday. The hospital administration may also face legal action since their justifications were deemed unsatisfactory, the health minister said. Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan were previously the subjects of a suo moto investigation by the government to see whether the proper legal procedure was followed in their decision to use a surrogate.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh are over the moon after the birth of their twins and they recently posted a Diwali photo, showing off their new-borns and wishing fans a Happy Diwali.

“Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you. Pray Hard, love hard! Love is all we can have for each and everyone. Love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous,” they wrote in the caption.

