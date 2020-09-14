Nayanthara Takes Off on Post Covid-19 Holiday in Goa, Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan Shares Pretty Pics

South actress Nayanthara is vacationing in Goa with her beau Vignesh Shivan. The couple has taken their first post-Covid-19 holiday, and have been sharing beautiful pictures from the trip.

After celebrating Onam with her family in Kochi, Nayanthara decided to go on a short trip after months of self-quarantining due to the pandemic. In the pictures, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress can be seen having the best time of her life with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The picture shared by Vignesh show the 'Lady Superstar' in a pretty printed dress with her signature top-knot look, walking by the pool at a private place in Goa. Vignesh shared the picture along with a caption that read, "Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode.....Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew."

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Vignesh had shared photos with Nayanthara from their Onam celebrations as well. He had written, "Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :) #Onamwishes #HappyOnam #Stayblessed #festival #hope #betterdaysarecoming #Pray #believer #positivity."

Rumours were rife that the couple might tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Vignesh cleared the air stating marriage is not on cards anytime soon.