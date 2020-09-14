MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nayanthara Takes Off on Post Covid-19 Holiday in Goa, Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan Shares Pretty Pics

Nayanthara Takes Off on Post Covid-19 Holiday in Goa, Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan Shares Pretty Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are vacationing in Goa after several months of self-quarantine due to coronavirus pandemic.

South actress Nayanthara is vacationing in Goa with her beau Vignesh Shivan. The couple has taken their first post-Covid-19 holiday, and have been sharing beautiful pictures from the trip.

After celebrating Onam with her family in Kochi, Nayanthara decided to go on a short trip after months of self-quarantining due to the pandemic. In the pictures, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress can be seen having the best time of her life with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The picture shared by Vignesh show the 'Lady Superstar' in a pretty printed dress with her signature top-knot look, walking by the pool at a private place in Goa. Vignesh shared the picture along with a caption that read, "Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode.....Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew."

View this post on Instagram

Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew !!! #goa #candolim #weekendvibes #wikkiclicks #nofilter #nofilterneeded #photography #familytime #familytimeisthebesttime❤️ #familyiseverything

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Vignesh had shared photos with Nayanthara from their Onam celebrations as well. He had written, "Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :) #Onamwishes #HappyOnam #Stayblessed #festival #hope #betterdaysarecoming #Pray #believer #positivity."

View this post on Instagram

#HappyOnam #betterdaysarecoming #godisgood #prayfortheworld #goodvibes #hope #trustgod #prayforpeace #positivevibes

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :) #Onamwishes #HappyOnam #Stayblessed #festival #hope #betterdaysarecoming #Pray #believer #positivity

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

Rumours were rife that the couple might tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Vignesh cleared the air stating marriage is not on cards anytime soon.

Next Story
Loading