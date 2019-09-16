Nayanthara Teams Up with Vignesh Shivan for Netrikann, Gets Blessings from Rajinikanth

Nayanthara’s love life with Vignesh Shivan is out in open, as the lovebirds have shared quite a number of pictures of social media. After their bond off-screen, the duo will now be working together for Nayanthara’s next. The poster of the film was unveiled on Twitter, along with the announcement of the film.

Shivan, who heads Rowdy Pictures Production, took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Happy, proud and blessed. Nayanthara’s 65th film Netrikann. Produced by Rowdy Pictures. Thank you Kavithalayaa and Superstar Rajni sir for the title and the blessings. Milind Rau's unique creation... a thriller. Shoot starts today with all your blessings.”

Netri Kan is also the title of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 1981 film. Netrikann or Netri Kan means the third eye. The title, as shown in the posters, was written in English, as well as in Braille. Braille is the language of visually-impaired people. Thus, it has been speculated that Nayanthara is playing the role of a visually-impaired person. The poster can be seen surrounded by blood stains and a whip, ball gag, and hand-cuff.

As mentioned in the tweet, the movie has gone on floors on Sunday, September 15. While this will be Nayathara’s 65th movies, this will also be Vignesh Shivan’s first movie under his home banner.

Happy,proud & blessed #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann Produced by RowdyPictures Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings @Milind_Rau ‘s unique creation - a thriller shoot starts today wit all ur blessings pic.twitter.com/qmHAAxmQ7S — ROWDY PICTURES (@VigneshShivN) September 15, 2019

Nayanthara has a number of other movies in her kitty, including Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’, Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and Vijay starrer ‘Bigil’.

