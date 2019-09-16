Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nayanthara Teams Up with Vignesh Shivan for Netrikann, Gets Blessings from Rajinikanth

Nayanthara has a number of other movies in her kitty, including Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’, Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and Vijay starrer ‘Bigil’.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nayanthara Teams Up with Vignesh Shivan for Netrikann, Gets Blessings from Rajinikanth
Image of Nayanthara, Netrikann poster, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Nayanthara’s love life with Vignesh Shivan is out in open, as the lovebirds have shared quite a number of pictures of social media. After their bond off-screen, the duo will now be working together for Nayanthara’s next. The poster of the film was unveiled on Twitter, along with the announcement of the film.

Shivan, who heads Rowdy Pictures Production, took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Happy, proud and blessed. Nayanthara’s 65th film Netrikann. Produced by Rowdy Pictures. Thank you Kavithalayaa and Superstar Rajni sir for the title and the blessings. Milind Rau's unique creation... a thriller. Shoot starts today with all your blessings.”

Netri Kan is also the title of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 1981 film. Netrikann or Netri Kan means the third eye. The title, as shown in the posters, was written in English, as well as in Braille. Braille is the language of visually-impaired people. Thus, it has been speculated that Nayanthara is playing the role of a visually-impaired person. The poster can be seen surrounded by blood stains and a whip, ball gag, and hand-cuff.

As mentioned in the tweet, the movie has gone on floors on Sunday, September 15. While this will be Nayathara’s 65th movies, this will also be Vignesh Shivan’s first movie under his home banner.

Nayanthara has a number of other movies in her kitty, including Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’, Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and Vijay starrer ‘Bigil’.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram