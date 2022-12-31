Nayanthara Thanks Her Fans for Making the Hindi Version of Her Film Connect a 'Big Success'

While Nayanthara starrer horror thriller Connect has been creating examples of its success with its release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the film is all set to release in Hindi today. With its release in the South, the film has started to collect love from all across and the actress just couldn’t resist sharing a thankful note to her fans for showering a great response.

While taking to her social media, Nayanthara shared a thankful note to her fans along with a picture of herself flaunting an elegant black and white dotted suit. She further jotted down the caption, “Thank you guys for making #Connect a big success ♥️ Connect Hindi Releasing today 👻"

Reacting to this news, one of her fans wrote, “Beautiful (with heart emojis)". Another one commented, “Beauty is Youu!!" A fan stated, “Super Nayan(with Pink Heart Emojis)". Another fan said, “Congratulations madam! Connect movie is successful!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayanthara (@nayantthara)

Connect is very special for Nayanthara fans as the actress is all set for her Hindi debut with the Hindi dubbed version of the film. Moreover, it is also yet another film of Nayanthara with the director Ashwin Saravanan after Maya, which makes Connect a must-watch.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, ‘Connect’ is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 22nd December and released in Hindi today.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is also set to make her official Hindi debut with Atlee’s Jawan and that too with Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. The film which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2, 2023, remains to be highly-anticipated since it would mark King Khan’s second film after Pathaan as well as for a stellar cast comprising not Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here