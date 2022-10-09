Nayanthara Thanks 'Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu', Salman Khan After GodFather Success; Read Her Note

Lady superstar Nayanthara penned a moving note of gratitude to thank each and every one involved in making GodFather. The actress plays a vital role in the Chiranjeevi-led film, which also stars superstar Salman Khan in a crucial cameo role. In a letter that is now going viral, Nayanthara thanked the megastar and also added the film proves why Salman is one of the most loved stars.

In the letter, Nayanthara wrote, “Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it (sic).”

“It was privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi Garu. I’d like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a layered and complex character and my director’s belief in me made it possible to bring her to life (sic),” she added.

Lady Superstar #Nayanathara thanks fans for their tremendous response for #GodFather. Says it was a privilege to share screen space with Megastar @KChiruTweets once again and also thanked @jayam_mohanraja for continuous trust. ❤️#BlockbusterGodfather 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hYRw2AqSzr — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 8, 2022

Speaking about Salman, Nayanthara wrote, “Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thank you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger (sic).”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the unversed, GodFather is a remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer. The original film starred Mohanlal in the lead while Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi were also a part of the film.

GodFather opened to an impressive Rs 38 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade expert Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the box office reception. “#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days,” he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here