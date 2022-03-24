Nayanthara to Head to Mumbai For Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan Movie

South actress Nayanthara recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film Godfather and will now head to Mumbai in the first week of April to start working on her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan.

In discussion with the makers of the yet-untitled project, Nayanthara will be preparing a new schedule for the shoot of Atlee’s directorial. It is known that she will be at the Film City Studio in Mumbai.

Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an investigative officer, meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a dual role in the thrilling venture.

Nayanthara is one of the successful actresses in Siuth cinema and is often referred to as “Lady Superstar” by her fans.

She has many promising projects lined up in the future. The teaser of her Malayalam film Gold, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released on March 22. In two days, the teaser has garnered over 7 million views.

Advertisement

Nayanthara is also awaiting the release of her Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Written and directed by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn, the film has well-known names Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha, and Redin Kingsley among others.

Meanwhile, in Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, Nayanthara will be seen reprising the role of Manju Warrier from the original.

Reports said Nayanthara is quite excited about her week-long stay in Mumbai for the Shah Rukh Kahn film. Soon after scheduling the Bollywood film, she will be head back to Chennai for the release of Vignesh Shivn’s directorial.

Nayanthara is the only South actress who in 2018 made the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. She has acted in more than 75 films and is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.