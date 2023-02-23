CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nayanthara To Quit Acting To Take Care Of Her Twin Sons? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 15:14 IST

Chennai, India

A new report claims Nayanthara could be taking a back seat from acting.

A new report has claimed that Nayanthara is stepping back from her acting career to focus on her sons. She will allegedly focus on production work.

Tamil actress Nayanthara is planning on quitting acting, a new report claimed. The actress, who is popularly referred to as Lady Superstar, is allegedly planning on taking a step back from the spotlight to focus on her personal life — her twin sons Uyir And Ulagam. Nayanthara welcomed the twins via surrogacy with her director-husband Vignesh Shivan last October.

If a report by FilmiBeat is to be believed, Nayanthara is planning to shift gears from focusing on her acting career to her sons and her production house with Vignesh. For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh co-own Rowdy Pictures. This news will come as a shock to her fans. However, News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

Nayanthara has a stellar line-up of releases ahead of her. One of the biggest movies she has this year is Jawan. With Shah Rukh Khan starring in the lead, Nayanthara will be working with Atlee in the film. The actors have been working towards wrapping the filming of the movie as Jawan is slated to release in June. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

Another film in her kitty is Lady Superstar 75, Nayanthara’s 75th film, which is being directed by Nilesh Krishna. Speaking about the film with The Hindu last year, the filmmaker said, “It feels surreal to acknowledge that Mrs. Nayanthara, the one and only Lady Superstar, will be leading this project as its protagonist. As this is her 75th film, I’m deeply committed to delivering the trust and confidence she has in us."

She also has Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu with Fahadh Faasil and AK 62 with Ajith Kumar, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara has also reportedly signed Puri Jagannadh’s Auto Jaani. Nayanthara will also be seen in the wedding film, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, that will give fans a closer look at her wedding with Vignesh.

Tags:
  1. Nayanthara
  2. regional cinema
first published:February 23, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 15:14 IST
