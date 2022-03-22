Nayanthara to Star in Gentleman 2? Here's What We Know

Rumour has it that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is in talks with the makers of Gentleman 2 to play the leading lady in the film. However, the official information is awaited.

Gentleman 2 is currently in the preliminary phase. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 1993 blockbuster hit Gentleman, and after almost three decades, its makers are all set to deliver the second instalment. Gentleman financer Kunjumon is yet to get a director on board.

Meanwhile, the other cast and crew have also not been revealed yet. However, it is known that M. M. Keeravani has been roped in by the makers to provide tunes for the film.

Speaking of Nayanthara’s work, the actor will soon be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic drama, Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In addition to Nayanthara, the film has the cast of renowned actors-Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The upcoming star-studded film is slated to come to cinemas on April 28.

Advertisement

Earlier in February, Nayanthara had wrapped her part for megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu political drama, Godfather. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the latest outing is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer.

For the unversed, she also ventured into the world of beauty retail in 2021. In partnership with renowned dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan, Nayanthara launched a creative range of lip balms under the label The Lip Balm Company.

Nayantara has earned recognition and has placed herself in the industry by starring in Tamil heroine-oriented films like Aram, Dora, Kolamavu Kokila, Ira, and Kolayudirkalam. Nayanthara made her Tollywood entry by starring in 2006 Telugu action-drama Lakshmi. She headlined the project along with Daggubati Venkatesh. Following Lakshmi’s success, she continued to act opposite the top heroes in Telugu and Tamil cinema respectively.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.