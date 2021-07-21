Nayanthara to Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Next: Report

One of the best South Indian actresses, Nayanthara is soon to step into the Hindi film industry. For the last few weeks, rumours of her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan have been doing the rounds. The upcoming yet-untitled film will be directed by Atlee in his maiden Bollywood project. While initially it was reported that the makers of the film have approached Nayanthara, there seems to be a development in the news.

As per the latest report in Pinkvilla, Nayanthara has been locked as the female lead opposite Shah Rukh. Nayanthara has earlier worked in two films directed by Atlee - Raja Rani (2013) and Bigil (2019). According to a source quoted in the report, “The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done.” Atlee wants to make a proper multilingual film and so is bringing eminent faces from industries across the country on board. The pre-production work is in full swing and the location scout, look test, etc. have already begun. The report stated that the upcoming film is next lined up for Shah Rukh after his on-going assignment, Pathan.

SRK will play dual roles in the Atlee directorial but the details of Nayanthara’s character have been kept under tight wraps for now. The actor is currently flaunting a bulked up body with six pack abs and wants to carry the same avatar in Atlee’s film too. He would, however, sport a look that’s different from Pathan. The team of the film is trying to develop a special attire for the actor based on the traits of his character.

Nayanthara has a few interesting projects lined up. She has Annaatthe written and directed by Siva. Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj are also part of the project. She will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here