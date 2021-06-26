Nayanthara to Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Upcoming Hindi Film?

After almost a year when rumours of Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with southern acclaimed filmmaker Atlee ran rife, it seems developments have started to take place. The makers are now heading the project further in the pre-production phase and planning some significant developments regarding Atlee's maiden Hindi directorial.

As per a report in TOI, Atlee is planning to rope in popular south actress Nayanthara to star opposite King Khan in the yet-to-be-named film. If things will fall in place, this will be the actress’s third collaboration with the director. She has worked with Atlee in his debut directorial Raja Rani and last directorial Bigil. The actress was last seen in Tamil comedy Mookuthi Amman, in which she essayed the role of a goddess. Next the actress will be seen in the Tamil thriller Netrikann which is a remake of the Korean thriller, Blind.

As per buzz surrounding the film, it is speculated that the film will be the Hindi remake of Atlee’s Tamil film Mersal. The film starred superstar of South cinema Vijay in a triple role. However, an official announcement regarding their collaboration is yet to be confirmed. Speculation has it that the film is tentatively slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The actor plays a spy in this action-thriller and will be seen performing incredible stunts in the mega flick. Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy against the backdrop of Immigration. Taapsee Pannu will share the screen space with King Khan in this upcoming flick. After his last movie Zero in 2018, the actor will be back in action with his back-to-back projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here