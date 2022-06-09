Nayanthara To Take Bollywood By Storm With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Kollywood superstar Nayanthara enjoys the same amount of popularity as any other big male star in the industry. The Lady Superstar, as she is referred to, is now planning to take Bollywood by storm, as the leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan in their next venture with director Atlee.

The film, titled Jawan, has been dominating headlines for not only Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut but also renowned filmmaker Atlee’s maiden collaboration with King Khan.

Interestingly, before this, Nayanthara was reportedly approached to deliver a special song in Rohit Shetty’s film Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The young icon, however, apparently refused the offer for unclear reasons. Following that, the producers enlisted Priyamani to do the song with Shah Rukh. The song was titled ‘1234…Get on the Dance Floor.’

Coming back to Jawan, Nayanthara plays an investigating officer, while Shah Rukh Khan will play dual-role. Priya Mani is also said to have a significant part in the film.

The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.

The makers recently unveiled the Film’s teaser, which has left the fans ecstatic. Shah Rukh Khan shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan, the popular celebrity couple, are finally getting married today, (June 9). The wedding is taking place at Mahabalipuram, Chennai, and is anticipated to be a grandiose affair.

Nayanthara’s co-stars from her next including Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have already reached, according to reports.

