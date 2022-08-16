Nayanthara Turns Perfect Muse for Hubby Vignesh as She 'Shines Along With the Sunlight' in His Clicks

Vignesh Shivan is an avid social media user who keeps his fans and followers updated with photos and posts from his life. A glance over his Instagram account will show how much the filmmaker loves to share photos of his actress-wife Nayanthara. The couple is currently in Spain and Vignesh is once again treating his fans to lovely snaps from their vacation. On Tuesday evening, he took to Instagram to drop a couple of sunkissed photos of the Jawan actress and penned mushy captions along with it.

The first set of photos is from the Sagrada Familia in Spain. Nayanthara can be seen standing in front of colourful glasses as the sunlight passes through them and hits her. Vignesh wrote, “#Nofilter only natural Glitter #wikkiclicks #sacradafamilia The natural sunlight that caressed through the painted glass , kissed her skin before I could ! The light , the mood , the original ambience of this place ! Was a never before felt experience for the both of us! Sharing some pics that I enjoyed clicking in this series of #wikkiclicks #SacradaFamilia.”

In a separate post, he shared some more photos from the same location and wrote, “My personal fav #wikkiclicks as she shines along with the sunlight and the colourful glasses! #sacradafamilia”

Take a look at his posts:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The couple’s wedding documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale will be out on Netflix soon. The documentary will focus on Nayanthara’s journey in the film industry and provide an intimate look at her wedding. The much-awaited documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures.

