Nayanthara Turns Photographer For Hubby Vignesh Shivan, Pose For Romantic Pics During Spain Vacay

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are spending the long Independence Day weekend in Spain’s Barcelona. The filmmaker and the actress, who tied the knot earlier this year, are having a gala time in the European city. On Sunday, Vignesh took to Instagram and shared pictures with the Jawan actress from their romantic getaway.

Vignesh was seen taking a gorgeous picture of Nayanthara while they were riding through the city on a double-decker bus. Soon, Nayan doubled up as his photographer and took a picture on the bus and on what appeared to be a dinner date. In another picture, they were seen holding hands and posing for pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain ❤️❤️♥️♥️ Such a pretty city !!!”

Vignesh had also shared pictures from their flight to Spain. Sharing the post, Vignesh wrote, “After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves ! ☺️☺️☺️☺️#Barcelona here we come ! ☺️☺️❤️#Spain #barcelona #barcelonacity.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

Netflix recently dropped the first glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s highly-anticipated wedding film. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the wedding film is produced by the couple’s production house The Rowdy Pictures, and is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The short teaser gives a glimpse at the wedding preparation and featured the couple sharing their thoughts about each other.

“I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around,” Nayanthara said, while glimpses of their pre-wedding shoot played in between. “As a woman, I’m in love with her nature, her character is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out,” Vignesh gushed.

