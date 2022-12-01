Nayanthara-Vignesh Extend Lovely Wish To Newlyweds Manjima Mohan And Gautham Karthik

Celebrity couple Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on November 28. The wedding, held in Chennai, was attended by several celebrities from the film fraternity, including director Gautham Menon, Rajinikanth, Vikram Prabhu, Ashok Selvan, and Aadhi Pinisetty, among others. While fans extended their congratulatory messages to the couple on social media, star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds by sending them a special present.

Manjima Mohan was overjoyed by Nayanthara and Vignesh’s gift and took to her Instagram stories to thank the couple. The photostory revealed a bouquet of red roses, displayed on a table, alongside a cake box. Manjima was also seen holding a note in her hands, penned by Nayanthara and Vignesh. The heartwarming note read, “Dear Manjima and Gautham, wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness. Love, Wikki and Nayan.” Manjima, who was quick to share the lovely presents on Instagram, thanked the celebrity couple by writing, “Thank you so much Vignesh and Nayan ma’am.”

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik, who were quite hush-hush about their relationship, officially announced that they were together in November. The couple then confirmed that they would be getting hitched soon. Now, following their wedding, Manjima dropped a streak of pictures from her big day.

The actress and her husband were seen decked up in traditional South Indian attire. While Manjima donned a silk off-white saree, Gautam sported a white shirt with a dhoti. The duo was all smiles as they posed together for the lens in the pictures. “Now and forever,” read the caption.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gautham recently wrapped up the shoot of Pathu Thala, starring Simbu. He has now kicked off the production of his next project, titled August 16 1947, which is slated to hit the big screen next year.

Manjima, on the other hand, made her debut in the 2015 Malayalam film Oru Vadakkan Selfie. She has also starred in several Tamil movies like Ippadai Vellum, Kalathil Sandhippom, and Tughlaq Durbar, among others. Gautham and Manjima worked together for the first time in the M Muthaiya directorial Devarattam.

Manjima Mohan was overjoyed by Nayanthara and Vignesh’s gift and took to her Instagram stories to thank the couple.

Read all the Latest Movies News here