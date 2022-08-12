Nayanthara, Vignesh Get Cosy as They Jet Off to Spain After 'Continuous Streak of Work', See Pics

Vignesh Shivan, besides being a dedicated filmmaker, is also an avid social media user who loves to drop mushy photos with his lady love, Nayanthara. Now, after a ‘continuous streak of work’, the power couple has jetted off to Spain to spend a relaxing vacation. The couple who tied the knot in June this year posed for photos from their private plane. Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen getting cozy with each other in the adorable couple photos.

Sharing the post, Vignesh wrote, “After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves ! ☺️☺️☺️☺️#Barcelona here we come ! ☺️☺️❤️💐💐😇😇😇#Spain #barcelona #barcelonacity.”

Take a look:

In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen wearing a white top which she paired with a blue jacket and ripped denim, whereas Vignesh Shivan looks dapper in a black sweatshirt.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

Netflix recently dropped the first glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s highly-anticipated wedding film. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the wedding film is produced by the couple’s production house The Rowdy Pictures, and is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The short teaser gives a glimpse at the wedding preparation and featured the couple sharing their thoughts about each other. “I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around,” Nayanthara said, while glimpses of their pre-wedding shoot played in between. “As a woman, I’m in love with her nature, her character is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out,” Vignesh gushed.

