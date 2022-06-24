Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Are Having the Most Romantic Honeymoon and These Social Media Posts Are Proof

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot earlier this month after years of dating. Now, the love birds are celebrating their honeymoon in Thailand and are updating their fans and followers with mushy posts. On Friday, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle to share photos of Nayanthara clicking his pictures. In the photos, the Jawan actress can be seen wearing a white top paired with denim and clicking Vignesh’s photos from different angles.

Sharing it, he wrote, “Me clickin her wen she’s clickin me ☺️”

Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to drop lovely comments for the newly weds and even called them couple goals. One user wrote, “Mine❤️❤️❤️Looking damn cute” while another wrote, “Such a Cuty she is.”

The couple’s wedding ceremony that took place this month was attended by several big names including Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay among others. The intimate ceremony took place in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to Instagram and treated fans to a set of adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Thailand. In the photos, they can be seen twinning and winning hearts in black outfits as they posed for couple of selfies.

It was previously reported that the couple is putting off their honeymoon plans due to their busy schedule. Nayanthara has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She was recently seen in O2. The film skipped the cinemas and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar instead.

Nayanthara will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up in February. She is also reportedly starring in Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Vignesh is about to get busy with the production of his upcoming film with Ajith Kumar. The film is set to go on floors later this year.

