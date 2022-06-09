Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan First Wedding Pic Out: Bride Looks Gorgeous In Red While Groom Gives Her A Kiss

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding pics: Director Vignesh Shivan has shared the first picture from his and Nayanthara’s wedding on social media. “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️ With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara,” he captioned the picture.

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️ With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️ #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

