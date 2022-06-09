CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan First Wedding Pic Out: Bride Looks Gorgeous In Red While Groom Gives Her A Kiss

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding Pics: Groom shares the first picture from the wedding. Nayanthara looks stunning in the picture while Vignesh gives her a kiss.

Entertainment Bureau

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding pics: Director Vignesh Shivan has shared the first picture from his and Nayanthara’s wedding on social media. “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️ With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara,” he captioned the picture.

first published:June 09, 2022, 14:47 IST