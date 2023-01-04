Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Hand Out New Year Gifts to Underprivileged Children, Women, Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recently clicked distributing gifts for a few underprivileged children and women. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the celebrity couple can be seen giving gift bags to them along with their team members. In the video, the Connect actress can be seen wearing casual black attire with a white cap. Vignesh, on the other hand, is wearing a white tee paired with denim and a similar cap.

Watch the video here:

Nayanthara vignesh shivan distributes gifts to road side peoples@VigneshShivN #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/DoPRog2jad— Nandini Gopalakrishnan (@Nandhini_Twits) January 3, 2023

As soon as the video was shared, their fans took to the comment section to praise them for their gesture. One user wrote, “That’s really great… Hatsoff to you both" while another user wrote dropped several heart-shaped emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on Christmas, Vignesh Shivan dropped an adorable photo of him and Nayanthara holding their twins. The couple tied the knot this year and welcomed their twins Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy a couple of months following their wedding. In a recent interview, Vignesh opened up about his twins and their lives after the birth of their babies. He shared that it still has not sunk in completely for him that he is now a dad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in the film Connect. Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The horror-thriller also had a Hindi release recently. The actress will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee Kumar’s film Jawan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2, 2023.

