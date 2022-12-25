CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Hold Twins Uyir and Ulagam Close As They Celebrate First Christmas With Sons
1-MIN READ

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Hold Twins Uyir and Ulagam Close As They Celebrate First Christmas With Sons

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 20:17 IST

Chennai, India

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share Christmas postcard.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan deck up to celebrate their first Christmas with their sons.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan couldn’t hide their happiness as they celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple and parents. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared an adorable family picture featuring the couple and their sons, Uyir and Ulagam. While Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in June, they welcomed their twins in October.

In the picture, Nayanthara held one of the sons close to her heart while Vignesh was seen holding the other son in his hands. The director shared the picture and wrote, “Uyir , Ulagam , Nayan , Wikki & family wish you a Merry Christmas & a Happy NewYear. Wit love in abundance! And honest prayers To God to give everyone all the happiness and blessings to live a life that u have always dreamt about ! Godbless."

In a recent interview, Vignesh opened up about his twins and their lives after the birth of their babies. He shared that it still has not sunk in completely for him that he is now a dad.

“It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now," the filmmaker told IndiaToday.in. He continued that it feels surreal to be a father. “I’m in a surreal zone. All I can feel is immense blessings from God and that’s why I pray a lot. I’m feeling truly blessed for whatever I have in my life and whatever is happening in my life. This is one of the great blessings I always pray for,” the publication further quoted him as saying.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. The couple got hitched in the presence of close friends and family members back in June and four months later also announced the birth of their twin babies via surrogacy.

