Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Legally Married Six Years Ago, Surrogate Mother Actress's Relative: Report

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s surrogacy row has witnessed a new twist. Last Sunday, Nayanthara and Vignesh announced that they have welcomed twins, two boys. While the couple has not confirmed it, buzz about a possible surrogacy being involved in the process became an instant discussion online. To make things tough, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian also raised questions about the procedure used to welcome the children. It was also reported that an inquiry will be taking place.

Now, it has been reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu health department. As per a report by Free Press Journal, the affidavit revealed that Nayanthara and Vignesh got their marriage registered six years ago. The couple has reportedly submitted their marriage documents with the affidavit.

The couple has also reportedly revealed that the surrogate mother is Nayanthara’s relative. She is said to be a resident of the UAE. It is also said that the state government has identified the Chennai hospital where the twins were born.

As per the surrogacy act of 2021, any couple who wants to opt for surrogacy needs to be married for five or more years and the surrogate has to be a close relative of the aspiring parent. Given these rules, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are maintaining that they have followed all the rules and procedures diligently. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of these reports.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan held a wedding ceremony earlier this year. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

While the wedding ceremony was private, fans will get a chance to look at the wedding ceremony in all its glory via their wedding film, Netflix special Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, the special has already released a few teasers, giving fans a glimpse at the wedding preparation and their love story.

