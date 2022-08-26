Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Share More Glimpses from Their Honeymoon in Madrid, See Pics

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who recently returned from their Spain vacation, have been replaying memorable moments from their getaway, glimpses of which they have been sharing on social media. On Friday, the filmmaker shared more captivating snapshots from Madrid. In the post shared by Vignesh on his Instagram profile, the duo can be seen holding hands and creating postcard-worthy moments. Along with the pictures, he penned, “Madrid times (two hearts and heart eye emojis). Some magic light enhances the magical moments of life in Madrid (a heart eye and heart emoji).”

The duo lit up social media when Vignesh dropped this picture from Valencia. The filmmaker posted a thread of mushy photos with his wife that caught fans' attention.

Besides posting images with his wife, Vignesh also separates photo albums featuring Nayanthara. In the pictures, the actress can be seen striking a pose against the “modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia.” Another post of the couple that left fans awestruck was the one in which the duo can be seen standing against the Kiss Wall.

Vignesh and Nayanthara tied a knot on June 9, this year, after 7 years of being in a relationship. They met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the year 2015 and fell in love.

Nayanthara never ceases to amaze people with her impeccable acting abilities. Currently, she has Alphonso Puthren’s directorial Gold on her plate. The film is a comedy-thriller that is slated for its release on September 2, this year. Besides this, she also has Atlee Kumar’s directorial Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in her pipeline.

