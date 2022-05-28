Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan To Get Married On June 9; Have You Seen Their Wedding Card?

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, one of Kollywood’s most talked about couples, are all set to exchange vows soon. The couple, who have been in a relationship for close to 6 years, will tie the knot on June 9. The location has been fixed as well and the latest reports suggest that they have started sending out invites to the grand event to their friends and relatives.

The card has now gone viral on social media. It looks aesthetic, filled with floral details, blue sky, and a beautiful bungalow with an aisle. The wedding invitation reads, “We, Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs”. Take a look at the wedding card below.

The pair had originally planned to travel for a destination wedding but had to cancel due to unknown reasons. Several close friends of the couple, including Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi, are expected to attend the wedding, despite it being a small gathering.

The couple has been engaged for a while. Vignesh Shivan posted a photo of Nayanthara’s hand on his chest with a ring on it on March 25 last year. Nayanthara, on the other hand, made it official by speaking on a Tamil chat programme, acknowledging that it was her engagement ring.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She played the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film, while he directed it. Since then, the much-in-love couple never misses a chance to paint the town red with their mushy pictures, which are loved by their fans.

Nayanthara was last seen playing the female lead in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which was also produced by them. She is also a part of Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in what’s going to be her Bollywood debut.

