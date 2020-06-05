Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan To Tie The Knot In A Secret Temple Ceremony?

Actress Nayanthara has been dating director Vignesh Shivan for four years now. The two fell in love while shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and often make appearances in each other's social media accounts. Now, a new report has surfaced, stating that the two will tie the knot in a hushed-up ceremony soon.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the couple has opted for a private ceremony with limited guests. The report also suggests that the secret ceremony will be held in a temple in Tamil Nadu.

The two haven't yet released an official statement confirming or denying these reports. However, both will be collaborating professionally on two films. Vignesh will be producing a film called Netrikann which will be headed by Nayanthara.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will also feature in a film directed by Vignesh. The film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will also feature Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film was slated to release in Pongal 2020 but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from that, Nayanthara will be seen opposite Rajnikanth again in Annaatthe after Darbar. The film, which is directed by Siva will also feature Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

