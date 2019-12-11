Take the pledge to vote

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Visit Madurai, Bhagavathi Amman Temple Together

With their getaway pictures and dinner dates, Tamil actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan keep setting couple goals, both on-screen and off the screen. Both artists have collaborated for various projects.

Trending Desk

December 11, 2019
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Visit Madurai, Bhagavathi Amman Temple Together
Image courtesy: Instagram

With their getaway pictures and dinner dates, Tamil actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan keep setting couple goals, both on-screen and off the screen. Both artists have collaborated for various projects.

The director and actress will once again come together to spell magic on the big screen with their upcoming movie titled, Netrikaran. In fact, as per several media reports, the couple is also planning to tie the knot very soon, sending their fans to frenzy.

Recently, the couple visited the Madurai temple and the Bhagavathi Amman Temple, situated in Kanyakumari, to seek blessings from the almighty. Fans were treated with pictures of the lovely couple. Nayanthara picked a simple white kurta for her temple visit, Vignesh can be seen wearing an orange ‘mundu’ teamed up with a kurta. Both have draped a green coloured shroud over their upper body and are wearing a white tikka on their foreheads.

Check out their pictures below:

On the work front, besides working for Shivan’s Netrikaran, Nayanthara is busy shooting in Kanyakumari for her upcoming project, titled Mookuthi Amman with filmmaker RJ Balaji. The actress will also be seen in Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Darbar, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

