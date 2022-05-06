Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Visit Shirdi After Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal's Success

After hitting the theatres on April 28 this year, Nayanthara’s latest film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has witnessed an impressive start at the box office. The film was directed by Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan.

Grateful for the success of the film, the couple recently visited Shirdi and sought blessings. Vignesh even gave a glimpse of his trip with Nayanthara and shared pictures on his Instagram page. “From Shirdi with my Kanmani. Gratitude trip to meet Sai Baba for all lovely moments,” wrote Vignesh, dropping loads of emoticons.

In the picture, the pair can be seen sitting together as Nayanthara wrapped her hand around her beau’s arm. While Nayanthara opted for a yellow suit, Vignesh was seen in a simple white kurta.

Being one of the most adored celebrity couples, their photo soon amassed more than 2.2 lakh likes on Instagram within just a day of being posted. Users in the comment section rejoiced to see the couple together and blessed them with all the success. “You both deserve everything in this world,” wrote one user.” Another wrote that the love birds were “Made for each other.”

Besides Nayanthara, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhalv also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As per reports, the rom-com received a mixed response from the audience but has managed to do good business at the box office.

The plot revolves around Vijay Sethupathi’s character Rambo, who falls for two women played by Nayanthara and Samantha. Overall, the tale is a lighthearted love triangle that has managed to entertain the fans.

Meanwhile, besides coming together for successful projects, Nayanthara and Vignesh are expected to tie the knot soon. Rumour has it that they have decided to get hitched before Vignesh starts preparing for his upcoming film AK62. The film stars Ajith Kumar and its shooting is likely to begin by the end of this year. https://tamil.news18.com/photogallery/entertainment/cinema-nayanthara-vignesh-shivan-visits-shiridi-sai-baba-gratitude-trip-picture-scs-741424.html

