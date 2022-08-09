Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding Film Teaser Offers Glimpse Of Couple's Life 'Beyond The Fairytale'

Netflix has finally dropped the first glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s highly-anticipated wedding film. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the wedding film is produced by the couple’s production house The Rowdy Pictures and is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

The short teaser gives a glimpse at the wedding preparation and featured the couple sharing their thoughts about each other. “I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around,” Nayanthara said, while glimpses of their pre-wedding shoot played in between. “As a woman, I’m in love with her nature, her character is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out,” Vignesh gushed.

Watch the Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale teaser here:

The official synopsis reads: Superstar Nayanthara recently got married in a fairy tale wedding to ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As they are both poised to start this new phase in life, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond. We try to unpack who the intensely private Nayanthara is, and how Vignesh has made her harness the full power of her talent and love – as an artist and a woman.

Nayanthara and Vignesh had been dating for over six years before they tied the knot earlier this year. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Vignesh was evidently head-over-heels for his wife. “On a scale of 10 … She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace 🙂 jus married #Nayanthara,” he captioned the wedding pictures. “Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !” he added in another post.

