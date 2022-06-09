Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage LIVE: Groom-to-be Pens Romantic Note to 'Love of My Life' Few Hours Before Wedding

Read more

followed by a grand reception on June 10.

Ever since Vignesh Shivan announced the wedding, Nayanthara fans have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages for their favourite star couple. A wedding invite has also surfaced on the internet, and it is going viral. However, we can’t confirm if it is the official invite. The wedding invite reads, “With the blessing of God almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Mr Kurian Kodiyatty and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of late Mr Sivakolundu and Mrs Meenakumar.” It also mentioned the date, time and venue of the wedding ceremony.

While Nayanthara and Vignesh are tight-lipped about the wedding guest list and ceremony, News18.com has learned exclusive details about their big day. Sources close to the couple told us that the couple has invited some of the bigwigs in the Tamil industry. “It is already known that TN CM Stalin has been invited. But others on the guest list include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu,” the grapevine informed. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to attend the wedding. Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are working together in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.

During a press conference held on June 7, Vignesh Shivan confirmed that the wedding was originally planned at Tirupati but they had to relocate the venue to Mahabalipuram. Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, the director said, “Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram.” He added that fans would be treated to the first wedding pictures soon after the ceremony on Thursday.

