Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Preparations in Full Swing, Security Tightened

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the most talked about couple in the South film industry, are tying the knot in a private ceremony on June 9. The wedding preparations are in full swing and the couple has also sent out invitations to the guests. The wedding is to take place at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram and tight security has been put in place.

Earlier, they planned to get married at the Tirupati temple but changed the venue due to logistic issues. According to various reports, the couple has invited only their family and close friends and are going to keep their wedding an intimate affair. They have also ensured high security at the venue to restrict the entry of those who are not invited or any outsiders.

A source close to Nayanthara and Vignesh told DNA, “Security has been tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will be allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing the code.”

Not just that, the couple has also specified a dress code for the event. Reportedly, the theme of the wedding is all pastel and the guests are requested to come in pastel attires. Industry stalwarts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are expected to attend the big day.

If another report is to be believed, the couple has sold the rights to their wedding to Netflix and it’ll be aired on the OTT platform in form of a documentary.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating for around 7 years and have worked in various films together. After making their relationship official in 2016, the couple is now taking it to the next level with the blessings of their family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.