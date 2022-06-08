Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Rajinikanth, Ajith Invited; Over 100 Rooms Booked At Venue | Exclusive

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married on June 9. The intimate wedding ceremony is reportedly taking place at a resort in Mahabalipuram. While Nayanthara and Vignesh are tight-lipped about the wedding guest list and ceremony, News18.com has learned exclusive details about their big day.

Sources close to the couple told us that the couple has invited some of the bigwigs in the Tamil industry. “It is already known that TN CM Stalin has been invited. But others on the guest list include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu,” the grapevine informed. They added that a few other big names are also expected to attend.

The wedding is taking place at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram. The insider reveals that Nayanthara and Vignesh have booked the whole place. The resort houses about 129 rooms. “They’ve booked the whole place until this weekend. The wedding is likely to be followed by a reception at the wedding venue,” the source adds.

Earlier in the day, an alleged wedding invite was leaked online and it confirmed that the wedding is taking place on June 9. A morning ceremony has been planned.

Vignesh had confirmed earlier this week that the wedding was originally planned at Tirupati but they had to relocate the venue to Mahabalipuram. Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, the director said, “Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram.” He added that fans will be treated to the first wedding pictures soon after the ceremony on Thursday.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for over six years. The director proposed to the actress in 2021.

