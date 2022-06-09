Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding Venue, Adjoining Beach Off-limits; Guests Get Barcodes

The big day of Kollywood’s reigning queen Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan is finally here. The much-adored couple will get married at the Park Sheraton Grand Star Hotel on ECR Road in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. While the wedding rituals at the venue — packed with distinguished guests and celebrities — are already underway, a private security company has been tasked with restricting the movement to and from the hotel and the adjoining beach behind the hotel.

Security for the event is reportedly very tight and only wedding guests are being allowed in the vicinity of the grand ceremony. ECR Road is off-limits to the media as well.

This has been done predominantly since the streaming rights for the wedding have been reportedly sold exclusively to Netflix and the entire team is making sure that no footage of the wedding gets leaked and no one gets a sneak peek into it.

Not even the guests invited to the wedding are exempted from some restrictions. It is being said that their cell phones are being taken and kept for the duration of the ceremony. Also, there are very strong rules in place, for example, the invitees have to scan the bar code on the invitation card before they are granted entry into the wedding ceremony.

A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is ethnic pastels. Even the beach adjoining the hotel has been made off limits and that has reportedly caused incontinence to tourists and visitors.

Among the many distinguished guests from the film industry spotted arriving at the wedding include Rajinikanth, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, producer Boney Kapoor and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara will soon be seen in the Bollywood film Jawan directed by Atlee opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

