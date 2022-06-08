Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Invite Goes Viral, Check It Out

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend have been making the headlines for a couple of months now for their wedding. Now, their wedding invite is going viral and it is the most beautiful thing we have seen today. The couple will be tying the knot at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The animated video sees the bride and groom walking together in traditional Tamil wedding attire. Then an image of Lord Ganesha appears on top and the name of the couple, their parents, the venue and the date appear.

Take a look:

The filmmaker officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, two days ahead of the festivities. Announcing their special day, Vignesh Shivan also revealed why they decided to shift their wedding from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram. As per a report in India Today, the director said, “We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram.”

It is being said that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping amount. The report also states that the leading filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other for the first time during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. They fell in love with each other during the filming and since then there has been no looking back. They dated for over six years and often took to social media to share mushy pictures.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s film Jawan.

