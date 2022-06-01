Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Reception To Be Star-Studded Affair; Know Guests

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular couples in the South film industry. Recently, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara got rave reviews and the film was a hit at the box office.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for many years now but they like to keep their relationship away from the limelight. However, fans have a great interest in their relationship and are eager to see them get married.

Reportedly, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and Nayanthara is all set to tie the knot with the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director. According to reports, the power couple will be getting married on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Both Vignesh and Nayanthara have worked with many leading heroes. Therefore, the couple has invited several stars to their wedding reception, which will take place on June 8.

Around 30 celebrities from the film industry have been invited to the wedding reception. The list of invitees includes superstars like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith. Recently, Vignesh Shivan shared an adorable picture on Instagram of himself and Nayanthara from their visit to Tirumala temple. Vignesh’s post went viral and received more than 500,000 likes on Instagram.

“#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings, love & support! All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! #Prayers & hard work,” Vignesh wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Nayanthara is known in the film industry for her versatility and popularity across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. On the work front, Nayanthara will feature in the upcoming film, O2, which will be released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

