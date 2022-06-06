Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding To Be Streamed on OTT? Details Inside

Lady Thalaiva Nayanthara and her long-time boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan, will finally take their marital vows on June 9. The pair met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and his son, actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, to invite them for the grand wedding. Many industry celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend the event. And now, there are some new reports about their marriage. Reportedly, the entire marriage ceremony will be shot and streamed on a leading OTT platform.

Yes, it is being said that Netflix has bought the streaming rights of their marriage. It is also being said that leading director Gautam Menon will be filming the entire wedding in a documentary style, which will then be streamed. If this is true, it is going to be the first time in the Indian film industry that a star couple’s wedding is being streamed on OTT.

However, there has been no official confirmation about this and may just turn out to be a rumour. Even so, Nayanthara has already come under scrutiny after the news spread with people wondering if she is getting married for monetary benefits. Nayantara is known in the industry for being straightforward when it comes to remuneration. Nayantara’s remuneration ranges from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore per film. The internet is wondering how much she is making off the deal with Netflix even before the reports have been confirmed.

Nayanthara and Vignesh wedding is expected to take place in a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram, according to reliable sources, the ceremony is scheduled to take place between 4 am and 7 am. On the evening of June 8th, a grand reception for South Indian film industry superstars and politicians is scheduled at the same location. Nayanthara will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s film titled Jawan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.